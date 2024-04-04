Meet Amber Tamblyn, Russ Tamblyn In North Jersey

Tamblyn will be signing copies of his memoir "Dancing on the Edge" at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Thursday, April 11 in Northvale at 6 p.m. Tamblyn will be joined by his daughter Amber, a successful actor and author in her own right, who starred in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" movies.

In his memoir the elder Tamblyn discusses playing Riff in "West Side Story," which earned him an Oscar nomination, attending school with Elizabeth Taylor, his friendships with Dennis Hopper and Neil Young, teaching Elvis Presley some of his signature dance moves and working with directors like Quentin Tarantino and David Lynch, according to a synopsis.

