Meet Al Roker In North Jersey

Al Roker will be coming to our neck of the woods.

Al Roker

 Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore
Sam Barron

The weatherman on "The Today Show" will be signing copies of his new book "Murder on Demand" at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Saturday, April 20 at noon. "Murder on Demand" is the fourth book in the "Morning Show Murders" series and centers on detective Billy Blessing investigating a suspicious boating accident in Long Island, according to a synopsis.

Previous books in the series include "The Talk Show Murders," "The Midnight Show Murders" and "The Morning Show Murders." Roker has previously written a barbecue cookbook, a weight loss book and books about extreme weather events.

For more information on the signing, click here.

