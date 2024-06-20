Meek Mill Joins NJ Gov. Murphy To Celebrate Landmark Clemency Effort On Juneteenth

The governor signed an executive order on clemency at Saint James AME Church in Newark on Wednesday, June 19. The order establishes standards for people to receive expedited consideration for pardons and commutations.

Gov. Murphy said the goal is to fix the racial inequalities that have existed in the criminal justice system.

"As we celebrate Juneteenth and reflect on our nation’s ongoing journey toward racial justice for Black and Brown Americans, I am proud to sign this Executive Order to help address inequities and unfairness in our system of justice in New Jersey," said Gov. Murphy. "This new clemency initiative is a cornerstone of our administration’s efforts to make New Jersey the "State of Second Chances." Today, we pledge to take a responsible and equity-driven approach to pardons and commutations that will prioritize the most compelling cases."

A clemency advisory board was also created to review applications for early prison release for those who qualify. The board is the first of its kind in state history.

The clemency board will consider offenders who were 25 or younger, as well as those convicted of offenses that are no longer crimes. It'll also expedite applications for victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence, and human trafficking who acted in self-defense.

The order was signed on Juneteenth, a day marking the end of slavery in the U.S. that became a federal holiday in 2021.

"It is a tragic fact that our criminal justice system sentences many nonviolent offenders of color to prison terms, which taints them with felony records, years of harsh confinement, and no support systems," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. “It is difficult for these re-entering offenders to return to society as contributing members, capable of earning an income and avoiding the trap of recidivism.

"These clemencies will change the lives of hundreds of Newark and New Jersey residents for the better."

Philadelphia native and rapper Meek Mill attended Gov. Murphy's executive order signing. Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, is the co-founder of the REFORM Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to changing probation, parole, and sentencing systems across the country.

Meek Mill's conviction in a 2008 gun and drug case was overturned in 2019 over credibility issues with the officer who testified against him, NBC News reported. He was sentenced in 2017 to two-to-four years in prison for a parole violation but the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ordered him to be released after he served five months.

The hip-hop star's appeal was granted by the Superior Court of Pennsylvania in 2019. Former Gov. Tom Wolf pardoned him in 2023.

Meek Mill said Gov. Murphy's clemency actions are bigger than starting one new program but will create lasting systemic change.

"This is an entirely new approach to clemency that is going to cut red tape and restore hope, dignity, and opportunity for people unjustly trapped in the system," he said. "I know personally the life-changing impact that clemency can have. Today’s announcement means that many more people will have an opportunity to reunite with their families, get back on their feet, and chase their dreams.

"It takes true leadership to use executive power like this, and I applaud Governor Murphy for doing what's right and taking this bold step."

The six-person clemency board will be led by Justin Dews, a counsel at the international corporate law firm King & Spalding.

