Mediterranean-Inspired Villa Listed At $1.395M In New Jersey

A Mediterranean-inspired villa is on the market in Hunterdon County. 

112 Dunkard Church Road, Delaware Township.

 Photo Credit: Robert Manella
Photo Credit: Robert Manella
 Photo Credit: Robert Manella
Photo Credit: Robert Manella
Cecilia Levine
The home at 112 Dunkard Church Road in Delaware Township is listed at 1.395 million and features a newly-lined pool, outdoor basketball, bocce, and tennis courts, putting green and gardens.

Sitting on a 10-acre plot of land, the house has four bedrooms — including one with a fireplace and pavilion-style deck, five bathrooms, a courtyard with a fountain, glass-enclosed breakfast room, screened-in porch overlooking greenery, and more.

Wrap-around porches encase the sprawling villa that also includes a gym, wine cellar, and whole house generator.

The listing agent is Michelle Blane of Callaway Henderson Sotheby's International Realty. Click here for the complete Zillow listing.

