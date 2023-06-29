McDonald's Reopening Location In North Jersey

McDonald's is reopening its location at 15-31 Central Ave. in Passaic on Thursday July 6 after an extensive renovation with a ceremony at 1 p.m. The restaurant will feature a digital outdoor menu board and a side-by-side drive thru lane.

The McDonald's is owned by Angela Adderley, who has been operating McDonald's for more than 20 years. Adderley also operates McDonald's in Paterson, Plainfield, Orange, Branchburg, Linden and Green Brook.

