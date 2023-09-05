Matthew McConaughey Making North Jersey Appearance

As part of the tour for his new book "Just Because," McConaughey will be appearing at Bookends in Ridgewood on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

"Just Because" is the Oscar winning actor's first picture book and features life lessons designed to empower readers both young and old to celebrate everyone's potential, according to a synopsis.

This is McConaughey's second book. He previously wrote "Greenlights," a memoir.

For more information on McConaughey's appearance, visit book-ends.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.