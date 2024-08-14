Masturbating Convertible Driver Shows Up To Teens' NJ Lemonade Stand, Police Say

Brian J. Miller, of Maple Shade, first was seen masturbating with his pants down in his silver convertible while speaking to a woman outside of the CVS pharmacy on W. Main Street in Moorestown around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, July 28, police in Moorestown said.

"The male spoke with the female for a short period until the female noticed the male had his pants pulled down, exposing his intimate parts, and was performing a sex act upon himself," police said in a news release.

"The female attempted to leave the area by crossing the street and going to Wawa, but the male subject began to follow her there. The Moorestown Police were eventually called, and the male subject left the area."

Then, about 45 minutes later, police were called to Westbrook Drive in Moorestown, where two teenagers were selling lemonade at the end of their driveway.

A man in a silver convertible pulled up, and asked to buy two drinks from the teens, police said.

"As both juveniles approached the male subject, who remained inside his vehicle, the juveniles witnessed the male subject with his pants pulled down, exposing his intimate parts," police said.

The teens ran inside their home and told their parents, who took a photo of the man in his car and called police. Miller pulled over and idled at the end of the block, police said.

He was later arrested and positively identified by police, who charged him with three counts of lewdness, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Miller was lodged in the Burlington County Jail after his arrest and processing.

