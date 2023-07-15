Mastermind Behind NJ Senior Prank That Nearly Killed Principal On Award-Winning Pod

Identified only as her college nickname, Vipes, the Bergen County native details the Pascack Hills High School "Bouncy Ball Senior Prank" to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on their weekly podcast, "Armchair Anonymous."

The show has listeners call in with their own stories, and each episode is a different theme. This week's theme: Prank Gone Wrong.

Vipes tells Dax and Monica how she came up with the idea to unleash thousands of rubber bouncy balls in the halls between classes. What ensued were student-led riots outside of Principal Manny Ferreira's office — after he detained another student involved in the prank — complete with at least three fire alarms, and a trip to the emergency room for him.

Ferreira apparently suffered a heart attack due to the stress of it all, and required an emergency angioplasty. He made a full recovery, but three years later later stripped of his teaching license for sexually harassing students and staff.

According to a blurb in the New York Times, eight students — including Vipes — were suspended following the near-fatal incident.

Vipes tells Dax and Monica the bouncy ball prank was intended to be good fun, and she never meant for things to spiral as out-of-control as they did. At the end of the story, Vipes details how she was able to profit off of the prank.

Click here to listen to the full episode of Armchair Anonymous: Prank Gone Wrong. Vipes' story begins at the 33-minute park. According to NetInfluencer, Dax and Monica's main show, "Armchair Expert," has 20 million listeners.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.