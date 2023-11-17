Married, Unemployed Englewood Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen

Juan Carlos Ortiz-Avendano, 43, was arrested following a joint investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and Englewood police.

Investigators charged Ortiz-Avendano with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 13, sexual assault of the same victim and child endangerment through “sexual conduct.”

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail.

Federal authorities have placed a detainer on Ortiz-Avendano, who is listed in Bergen County Jail records as a Colombian national.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement obtains such detainers whenever someone suspected of living here illegally is jailed.

An immigration judge will hold a hearing in federal court in Newark to determine Ortiz-Avendano’s residency status and whether or not he should be deported.

If a local judge in Hackensack orders Ortiz-Avendano’s release before then -- due to bail reform, for instance -- ICE has requested 48-hour notice

