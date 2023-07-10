Married Old Bridge Soccer League Execs Used Stolen Funds To Cover Family Disney Trip, Bills: PD

A trip to Disney World. An extravagant party for their daughter. Amazon purchases.

These were all expenses that Kathleen Murawski and Joseph Murawski paid for using stolen funds from the Old Bridge Soccer League, the Old Bridge Police Department said.

Kathleen served as the league's president and Joseph was the league's field director, police said.

Following a comprehensive, 6-month investigation, Old Bridge Police Detective Jessica Caffey arrested and charged the married couple with Theft of Movable Property over $75,000, Conspiracy to Commit Theft and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.

After being alerted by current OBSL officials of an issue with the league’s accounts, Caffey began her investigation, which included multiple subpoenas of bank and credit card records.

The Murawskis are former residents of Old Bridge but have since relocated to Manalapan. Both were remanded to the Middlesex County Correction Center.

