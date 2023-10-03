Marketplace Ripoff: Odometer Turned Way Down, Seller Screwed, Arrests Made

Try: 203,000.

Teaneck police got involved, arresting two Bayonne men who Police Chief Andrew McGurr said conspired to pull the scam.

The cash sale for the 2015 Subaru took place outside the victim’s home, the chief said.

When it came time to register the vehicle, he said, an agent with the state Motor Vehicle Commission said the title appeared to have been altered. So did the odometer.

“An investigation determined that the odometer of the vehicle had been tampered with to display a significantly lower number,” McGurr said.

Township detectives identified Salvatore Faraone, 27, as the seller, and Joshua Dunn, 30, as the owner, he said.

The two “conspired together to alter the vehicle mileage and sell the vehicle for an amount significantly higher than its true value,” McGurr said.

Faraone was arrested last Thursday, Sept. 28, and charged with vehicle title fraud, theft by deception and misrepresentation of a motor vehicle’s mileage. He was sent to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge order his release the following day.

Dunn was arrested on Monday and charged with conspiracy to commit vehicle title fraud, theft by deception, and misrepresentation of motor vehicle mileage. He remained held in the county lockup on Tuesday.

McGurr urged anyone who buys from a private seller online to be wary.

His advice:

Ask questions and gather information about the vehicle and its condition. A reputable seller should be willing to provide details about the vehicle, including pictures of the (VIN) Vehicle Identification Number;

Check the value of the car on Kelly Blue Book or NADAguides. If the deal is too good to be true, it probably is;

Don’t exchange money until you have taken possession of the vehicle:

Consider using a third-party escrow service;

Have the vehicle inspected by a mechanic or utilize a third-party mobile inspection service;

Check the vehicle’s history through CARFAX or the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System;

Ensure that the mileage listed matches what is displayed on the odometer;

Determine if the vehicle has a salvage title, a factor that can dramatically diminish its value;

Ask the seller to produce their driver’s license and ensure that it matches the name and address on the car’s title.

And, finally: If a seller mentions that he or she is selling the vehicle for a friend or family member, that could be a red flag.

