Mark Wahlberg To Bergen Catholic Football Team: 'Build Each Other Up' (Video)

The actor visited the Oradell-based football team on Wednesday, Aug. 2, delivering words of wisdom to the 18-time state champions.

"You guys are so blessed and so fortunate," Wahlberg, who was nominated for an Academy Award for "The Departed" said.

"I know it's tough out there. You've got all the opportunity in the world. You got to decide what you're gonna do with it and what you're gonna make of it. Build each other up, help each other out. Work hard."

After visiting the Crusaders, Marky Mark came away impressed.

"These guys are for real," Wahlberg wrote on his Instagram page.

