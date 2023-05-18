Man's Torso Found In Elizabeth River, Homicide Investigation Launched

A homicide investigation has been launched following the discovery made where the river meets the Arthur Kill, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said on Thursday, May 18.

The body was taken to the Union County Medical Examiner's Office, who ruled the death a homicide, authorities said. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Filipe Afonso at 908-603-7116, Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kenneth Luongo at (908-347-1935) or Elizabeth Police Department Detective James Szpond at 908-558-2041.

