Manhunt Underway Following Stolen Car Crash Just Off Route 46

Initial details were sketchy, but the Aug. 2 incident apparently originated out of Edison.

Police were apparently pursuing the 2023 Hyundai Elantra when it crashed after coming off Route 46 near Hank's Franks shortly after 2 p.m., local law enforcement officers said.

The driver bailed out on Clark Street at the corner of Charlton Avenue across from the Boulevard Apartments.

Bergen County sheriff's officers were at the scene. Hasbrouck Heights police arrived soon after.

A perimeter was established and K9 units were brought in to help with the search.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.