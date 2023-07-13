Manhunt: Teen Wounded, Police Search Elmwood Park Area For Shooter

The victim was shot in the thigh on Donor Avenue in the Elmwood Village development off Glenwood Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

Elmwood Park police and their colleagues from surrounding towns converged on the area with Bergen County sheriff's officers. A New Jersey State Police helicopter was also requested.

Authorities initially were tracking a suspect south toward Saddle Brook.

Two different locations on Donor Avenue were cordoned off with police tape. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was collecting evidence, and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that can help them find the shooter is asked to call Elmwood Park police: (201) 796-0700.

