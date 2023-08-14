Manhunt: Intruder Tangles With Allendale Resident, Flees

Officers from surrounding towns and a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit rushed to the area after being alerted shortly before 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14, Allendale Police Chief Michael T. Dillon said.

They conducted a primary search along the railroad tracks off Trotters Lane and West Orchard Street, residents said.

The intruder apparently suffered a facial injury in the scuffle, responders said.

He was otherwise described as 5-foot-9 and wearing all black.

******

ANYONE who might have seen the intruder, or knows where to find him, is asked to contact Allendale police immediately: (201) 825-1900.

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.