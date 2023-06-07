NJ Lottery Player Wins $400K At Red Bull Arena

At halftime of the Red Bulls-Orlando FC game on the turf at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, a man spun the Bigger Spin, New Jersey Lottery's newest wheel based $10 scratch off ticket and won $400,000, the biggest prize available.

The crowd roared as the lucky winner jumped in the air and began celebrating, overwhelmed with happiness. The winner plans to invest in a house, save for retirement and donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

