NJ Lottery Player Wins $400K At Red Bull Arena

The big winner at the Red Bulls game on Saturday, June 3 wasn't on the field.

The Bigger Spin winner jumps when he sees the prize. Photo Credit: NJ Lottery
Sam Barron

At halftime of the Red Bulls-Orlando FC game on the turf at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, a man spun the Bigger Spin, New Jersey Lottery's newest wheel based $10 scratch off ticket and won $400,000, the biggest prize available. 

The crowd roared as the lucky winner jumped in the air and began celebrating, overwhelmed with happiness. The winner plans to invest in a house, save for retirement and donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 

