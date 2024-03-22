Man Who Went Into Cardiac Arrest At Local Business Meets NJ Officer Who Saved His Life

Louis Luckhardt, a Long View physical therapist, went into cardiac arrest at a local business, but luckily for him, Myers arrived on the scene and performed CPR and used his defibrilator to revive him and Luckhardt eventually made a full recovery.

"Responding to medical emergencies is one of the calls where we as officers have the greatest positive impact on the residents of Washington Township and Califon," Myers, who had gone through EMT training, said. "I was very relieved to find out that Mr. Luckhardt was okay. It was the best possible outcome."

On Monday, March 18, Luckhardt visited Washington Township Police Headquarters and reunited with the man who saved his life.

"It's always nice to reunite with people who we have helped in anyway," Myers said. "It's a great feeling to know you've made a positive impact for them and their family."

Myers said this is not the first call where he's saved a life.

"There's certain calls or scenes, both good and bad, in your career that you'll never forget, they're seared into your memory," Myers said. "This is definitely one of those calls, but it's one that had a good outcome."

