Man Trapped In Industrial Machinery Dies In NJ

First responders' attempts to save a man trapped in industrial machinery turned were futile as the man died on Friday morning, Aug. 25, in Ocean County.

10 Havenwood Court in Lakewood
10 Havenwood Court in Lakewood Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jon Craig
The man was found unresponsive in the machine at 10 Havenwood Court in Lakewood just after 7:30 a.m., Lakewood police said.

Responders were able to free the man and began life-saving measures. Unfortunately, efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

More details on the type of machinery or business were not released by police. A company named Cambridge Pavers is located at that address.

This investigation is ongoing and additional information may follow.   

