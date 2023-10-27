Man Threatening To Torture, Murder Ex-GF In NJ Captured By Drone In NY: Cops

Joseph B. Bell, 47, is accused of threatening to torture and murder his ex while she was trying to sign a complaint at the New Jersey State Police barracks in Sussex County on Sunday, Oct. 22, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

“At one point the suspect even threatened the New Jersey state trooper who was taking a statement from the victim,” police said.

The following day, Bell, who has been previously charged with assault and resisting arrest, allegedly refused to exit his home on Barryville-Yulan Road in Highland, NY as troopers arrived with a warrant. Neighbors said that he “appeared intoxicated, unstable and could become combative.”

Police then flew a drone with a loud speaker into Bell’s second-floor bedroom window and made an announcement.

“Once the drone was in position, the drone operator spoke over the loud speaker and announced that there was a warrant for the suspect and that he should come out with his hands up,” said Undersheriff Eric Chaboty. “It worked!”

Bell left his home and surrendered peacefully.

The undersheriff noted that the Sheriff’s Drone Unit proves how modern technology can protect law enforcement officers and reduce violent confrontations.

Bell was sent to the Sullivan County jail pending extradition to the state of New Jersey. New York state troopers also assisted at the scene.

