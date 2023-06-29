A Few Clouds 77°

Man Suing American Dream Says He Broke His Leg Riding Waterslide

A man is suing the American Dream mall in East Rutherford claiming he broke his leg while riding a waterslide at the DreamWorks Water Park  in July 2021.

American Dream Mall.
American Dream Mall. Photo Credit: American Dream
Sam Barron

Xavier Velez filed a lawsuit in Superior Court of New Jersey in Bergen County on Wednesday, June 21. Also named in the suit were Triple Five, which owns the mall, and the operators and manufacturers  of the waterslide.

While riding the Zanier Zig Zag Slide, Velez said the receptacle pool was inadequately filled causing him to hit the bottom of the slide so severely that he broke his leg, requiring surgery and permanent injuries, according to the lawsuit .

Velez said American Dream was negligent in making sure the water park was operating safely, according to the lawsuit.

Velez is seeking unspecified damages in the suit. Jessica Griffin, a spokeswoman for American Dream, declined comment.

