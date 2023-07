It wasn't clear whether the 60-something man tried to beat the CSX train across the tracks or was clipped as he walked alongside them in the area of the West Shore Road/Harriot Avenue crossing mid-Sunday afternoon, July 23, responders said.

It didn't appear intentional, they said, without elaborating.

In addition to West Shore, borough police said, the crossings at LaRoche Avenue and Lafayette Road were blocked.

