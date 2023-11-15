Man Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Ramsey

The man was struck and killed by a Rockland County-bound NJ TRANSIT Main Line Train #1109 about 300 yards south of the Main Street crossing and the Ramsey train station around 9:40 a.m. Nov. 15.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

"There were no injuries reported to the approximately 20 customers or crew on board," NJ Transit Senior Public Information Officer Kyalo Mulumba said.

The train left Hoboken at 8:35 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Suffern at 9:49 a.m., Mulumba said.

Service on the Main, Bergen and Port Jervis lines resumed by 11 a.m., he said.

NJ TRANSIT police are investigating.

