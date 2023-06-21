Man Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Clifton

NJ TRANSIT Main Line Train #1113 had left Hoboken at 11:45 a.m. and was about to pass the Clifton station when the man was struck at 12:17 p.m. June 21, NJT Senior Public Information Officer Kyalo Mutumba said.

Witnesses said the man was extricated and CPR was conducted, to no avail.

There were no reported injuries to the 50 or so customers and crew onboard, Mutumba said.

"Train traffic was temporarily stopped but has since resumed," he said shortly after 2 p.m.

Transit police were investigating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.