Man Steals His Own Repossessed Car Back: Newark Police

A 28-year-old man is wanted by Newark Police after stealing his repossessed Lexus from an impound lot on Sunday, June 4, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

At 5:50 a.m., Eugene Ohemeng was captured on surveillance video jumping over a brick wall and into the impound lot of Commercial Service Corp., a repossession tow company at 16 Whitney St, Fragé said.

The company had repossessed Ohemeng's vehicle the day before from West Orange, Fragé said

After Ohemeng made it inside the lot, he entered his vehicle and waited for employees to arrive, Fragé said. When employees opened the gate, he sped off with his car back in his possession, Fragé said.

Ohemeng is described as 5'9", 155 lbs. with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion. His 2018 Lexus GS has the license plate Z80-PBU.

