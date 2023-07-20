Man Stabbed, Blood-Covered Suspect Seized In Englewood

The victim and a blood-covered suspect both speak only Spanish and were initially reluctant to talk, responders said after the stabbing on West Englewood Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. July 20.

Both had been together when the incident occurred, said responders who reported finding blood both inside and outside a home, as well as on the victim and suspect.

The victim was reported in stable condition at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

His suspected assailant was in police custody as questioning by a Spanish-speaking officer continued. The victim would have to positively identify him before an arrest could be made.

