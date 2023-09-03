Fair 87°

Man Found Shot Dead In Car On Paterson Street

A man was found shot dead before dawn in a parked car on a Paterson street, and authorities haven't yet said whether or not they consider it suspicious.

Jerry DeMarco
They're seeking witnesses.

The man, whom authorities were trying to identify, was found by officers acting on a tip in the area of Route 19 and Ward Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said in a brief release.

He had a gunshot wound in his head, they said.

They didn’t say whether a weapon was found or whether they consider the circumstances suspicious – only that “this investigation is active and ongoing” and that “more information will be released when it becomes available.”

ANYONE who might have seen something, or who has information that could help investigators, is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

Or call the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120.

All calls are kept confidential, authorities said.

