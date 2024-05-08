Man Dies Two Days After Paterson Shooting: Authorities

At 10:22 a.m. on Sunday, May 5, Paterson police responded to Broadway and East 24th Street and found Daryle Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center where he died, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In- Charge Isa Abbassi said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paterson Police Shooting Investigation Unit at 973-321-1342.

