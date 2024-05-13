Man Charged With Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Juvenile Victim In NJ, Police Say

Solomon Blay was arrested on Wednesday, May 8 in Newark and charged with one count first-degree kidnapping by unlawful confinement, one count first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count second-degree sexual assault, one count third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.

The arrest stemmed from a referral to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit from the Union Police Department. Blay was being held in the Essex County Jail pending his detention hearing on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information about Blay is urged to contact Union County Special Victims Unit Sergeant Joanne Son at (908) 477-1698 or Detective Jessica Tattoli at (908) 965-3885.

