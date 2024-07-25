Man Busted Following Several Vehicle Burglaries: Wallington PD

At 2:35 a.m., police observed a man walking north on Main Avenue passing Stein Avenue, Wallington police said. The man, Jovan Feliciano, matched the description of a suspect involved in numerous vehicle burglaries in Wallington, police said.

Police confirmed the man was the suspect they were looking for and apprehended him, officers said. During an interview, Feliciano admitted to illegally entering multiple vehicles and stealing items for the past three months.

Feliciano was charged with seven counts of burglary, six counts of theft and four counts of criminal attempt, police said

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.