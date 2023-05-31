Victim Flown In Jersey Shore Stabbing, Arrest Made: Prosecutor

Christopher Mawson was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in the stabbing that occurred on Tuesday, May 30 in Seaside Park, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On May 30, at approximately 1 a.m., Seaside Park police responded to North Ocean Avenue in response to a 911 call stating that a man was laying in the street, the prosecutor said.

Police found a 22-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds, Billhimer said.

The victim was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment. He was listed in critical but stable condition, the prosecutor said.

An investigation determined that Mawson was responsible for the stabbing, Billhimer said.

Mawson was taken into custody at Seaside Heights Police Headquarters. He was being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.