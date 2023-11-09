Overcast 52°

Man Arrested For DUI Suffers Medical Episode, Dies In Bathroom Of NJ State Police Station

A driver who'd just been released following his arrest for being under the influence was found dead in a restroom at a New Jersey State Police barracks off Route 295, authorities said.

Because the death of the as-yet unidentified defendant followed an encounter with law enforcement, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin's staff is required to review it under state law.

According to preliminary findings, the man was arrested by state troopers and brought to the Bellmawr station in Camden County following a motor vehicle accident at an undisclosed location shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, Platkin said.

After being released, the man entered a restroom in the lobby of the station, suffered some type of medical episode and "became unresponsive," the attorney general said.

State troopers and emergency medical personnel tried to resuscitate the man, to no avail, Platkin said.

He was pronounced deceased at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, he said.

