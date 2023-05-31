Man Admits Luring Teens To NJ For Motel Sex: Feds

Berry Norman a resident of the Bronx, pled guilty to interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct in federal court in Trenton on Tuesday, May 30, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. He faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced in October.

In Feb. 2021, Norman invited two girls, age 14 and 15, to travel with him from Ohio to two North Bergen motels with the purpose of producing child pornography, Sellinger said. Normal also engaged in sexual acts with one of the victim, Sellinger said.

Norman and another man were originally charged with sexual assault by Hudson County prosecutors.

