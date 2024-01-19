Malnourished Dog Left In Freezing Cold Rescued By Haledon Police, Couple Charged With Cruelty

Outside a home on Southside Avenue, they found "a young gray pit bull collapsed on the ground, severely emaciated and exhibiting signs of frostbite and hypothermia," Deputy Police Chief George Guzman, Jr. said.Her name is Elsa.

Officers Nasir Mora and Antonio Parisi and Corporal Andrea Boos provided emergency care and rushed Elsa to a local animal hospital, the deputy chief said.

The borough's human law enforcement officer, Corporal April Latona, then led an investigation assisted by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

The probe produced animal cruelty charges against borough residents Johanna Marie, 31, and Devon Johnson, 30, Guzman said.

Police Chief Angelo J. Daniele thanked Jersey Pits Rescue, which will arrange an adoption once Elsa has fully recovered.

The chief also said the "swift and decisive action" of his officers saved the dog's life.

Daniele urged others to follow the lead of the Good Samaritan who alerted police and report any instances of animal cruelty or negligence to their local police department immediately.

