Driver Cutting Across All Lanes Of Route 3 Sends Two To Hospital, Police Say (Update)

A 51-year-old man from Sussex was in a Honda Fit was in the left lane of the westbound express lanes when he tried to cut across the roadway to get to the local exits near Park Avenue when he clipped a Toyota Highlander around 4:20 p.m., Rutherford Police Chief John Russo said.

The Highlander rolled over several times, injuring the 24-year-old driver and 22-year-old passenger, both women from New York, Russo said.

Both women were wearing seatbelts and suffered cuts, bruises, and head injuries, the chief said. They were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The Rutherford traffic and patrol divisions remained at the scene as of 6 p.m. Summonses will likely be issued for the Honda Fit driver, according to Russo.

All lanes of the roadway were closed.

