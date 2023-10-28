Maine Mass Shooting Manhunt Ends After Suspect Found Dead: 'Threat To Public Is Over'

Robert Card was found dead in Lisbon, Maine, where a white Subaru Outback he was believed to be driving was found. Lisbon is located about seven miles southeast of Lewiston.

Card died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound near the Maine Recycling Corporation, which is where he once worked, according to authorities.

"The threat to the public is over," Maine State Police said in a statement late Friday night, Oct. 27.

Seven fatalities in the separate shootings Wednesday night, Oct. 25 happened at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, also known as Just-In-Time, and nine at Schemengees Bar, according to authorities.

The number of confirmed fatalities makes it the deadliest mass shooting in the US in 2023 so far.

"The Lewiston Police Department and the Maine State Police are grateful for our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners who gave invaluable assistance over the past few days," Maine State Police said. "We would also like to thank the community for their support and resilience."

Card was a resident of Bowdoin, Maine, about 14 miles east of Lewiston.

A member of the National Guard and a certified firearms instructor, Card received inpatient psychiatric care this past summer after he started hearing voices, according to family members.

Lewiston, with a population of around 37,000, is about 35 miles north of Portland, Maine, and about 140 miles north of Boston. Bates College, with an enrollment of around 1,800, is located in Lewiston.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

