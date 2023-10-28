Fair 57°

SHARE

Maine Mass Shooting Manhunt Ends After Suspect Found Dead: 'Threat To Public Is Over'

An urgent manhunt that began after 18 people were killed and 14 injured in a mass shooting at two locations in Lewiston, Maine, ended overnight with the discovery of the body of the 40-year-old suspect. 

<p>The shootings happened at two locations in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night, Oct. 25; the body of suspect Robert Card, age 40, was found about 7 miles south in Lisbon, Maine, Friday night, Oct. 27.</p>

The shootings happened at two locations in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night, Oct. 25; the body of suspect Robert Card, age 40, was found about 7 miles south in Lisbon, Maine, Friday night, Oct. 27.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Lewiston Police Department
<p>A look at the vehicle the suspect is believed to be driving.&nbsp; The front bumper may be painted black, police say.</p>

A look at the vehicle the suspect is believed to be driving.  The front bumper may be painted black, police say.

 Photo Credit: Lewiston Police Department
<p>Photos released of Robert Card at one of the locations on Wednesday, Oct. 25.</p>

Photos released of Robert Card at one of the locations on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

 Photo Credit: Lewiston Police Department
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Robert Card was found dead in Lisbon, Maine, where a white Subaru Outback he was believed to be driving was found. Lisbon is located about seven miles southeast of Lewiston.

Card died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound near the Maine Recycling Corporation, which is where he once worked, according to authorities.

"The threat to the public is over," Maine State Police said in a statement late Friday night, Oct. 27.

Seven fatalities in the separate shootings Wednesday night, Oct. 25 happened at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, also known as Just-In-Time, and nine at Schemengees Bar, according to authorities.

The number of confirmed fatalities makes it the deadliest mass shooting in the US in 2023 so far.

"The Lewiston Police Department and the Maine State Police are grateful for our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners who gave invaluable assistance over the past few days,"  Maine State Police said. "We would also like to thank the community for their support and resilience."

Card was a resident of Bowdoin, Maine, about 14 miles east of Lewiston.

A member of the National Guard and a certified firearms instructor, Card received inpatient psychiatric care this past summer after he started hearing voices, according to family members.

Lewiston, with a population of around 37,000, is about 35 miles north of Portland, Maine, and about 140 miles north of Boston. Bates College, with an enrollment of around 1,800, is located in Lewiston.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE