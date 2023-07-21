Mahwah Swears In New Police Chief Touted For Professionalism, Communication, Dedication

Timothy O'Hara was sworn in Thursday night, July 20, by Mahwah Municipal Court Judge Richard Brady, who also happens to be a retired chief of police from Waldwick.

Mayor Jim Wysocki's nomination of O'Hara was unanimously approved by the Township Council last month.

Wysocki, who’s a former Mahwah police officer, cited O’Hara’s professionalism, among other strengths.

The new chief understands the value of communicating with the community, his officers and fellow law enforcers in the region, Wysocki said.

"Tim is well respected throughout the law enforcement community, not just in Mahwah," the mayor said following the appointment. "His heart is in the Mahwah Police Department. It shows in his work ethic.

"Chief O'Hara's leadership will be greatly accepted," the mayor added. "The township is very fortunate to have him."

SEE: Unanimous Choice For New Mahwah Police Chief Respected For His Professionalism, Expertise

O'Hara was graduated from the University of Delaware with a B.A. in Criminal Justice and earned his Master of Arts Degree from Seton Hall University. He joined the department as an officer in January 1999, was quickly made sergeant, then was promoted to lieutenant in May 2020.

O'Hara has had extensive training and acquired significant certifications in, among other areas, defensive tactics, active shooter response and ballistic shield instruction.

The new chief has held positions of major responsibility within his department. He's been the active shooter training coordinator, the officer field training program supervisor and the agency expungement coordinator, a position that is both time-sensitive and tedious.

O'Hara has also received several meritorious medals, an honorable service medal and the 200 Club Law Enforcement Role Model award.

One of many actions for which he received recognition was his involvement in the capture of a pair of bank robbers.

SEE: Brave Driver Helps Mahwah PD Nab Fleeing Route 17 Bank Robbers

Jaffe had been captain for 17 years when the Township Council approved his appointment by former Mayor John Roth to replace retired Chief James Batelli in 2019.

Jaffe joined the department as a patrol officer nearly 30 years ago, was promoted to detective four years later and became captain four years after that.

During his tenure he served as the commanding officer of the UASI (Urban Area Security Initiative), the Bergen County Rapid Deployment Team and the Multi-Agency and Resource Squad (M.A.R.S.), working with various federal, state, county and municipal law enforcement agencies on high-profile crimes.

Chief Timothy O'Hara, his wife: Amy, son: Connor, daughters: Caeli & Keira Sworn in by Mahwah Municipal court judge Hon. Richard Brady (who also happens to be the retired chief of police for Waldwick)

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.