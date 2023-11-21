Machete-Wielding Man Seized During Disturbance At New North Jersey Amazon Warehouse

No major injuries were reported in the assault, which Woodland Park police said triggered a disturbance that brought them and their colleagues from Totowa, Little Falls and the Passaic County Sheriff's Office to the distribution center on McBride Avenue near Route 46 shortly before 7 a.m. Nov. 21.

Responding officers found "a large number of people gathered in the Amazon parking lot causing a disturbance, yelling and running around," Woodland Park Police Capt. Michael Brady said. "Officers attempted to de-escalate the disturbance and separate the parties that appeared to be involved."

Several of those gathered pointed out a few of them while displaying video they'd recorded on their phones, the captain said.

The officers seized Enyel Checo Urena, 24, of Belleville, along with a machete they said he'd assaulted the other driver with, Brady said. He was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

They also arrested his wife, Taynara Andujar Vizcano, after she assaulted one of the arresting officers, the captain said.

The victim of the assault was treated for minor injuries at the scene, he said.

