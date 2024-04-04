Trio Nabbed With Thousands Worth Of Designer Clothes, Bags, Anti-Security Device: Lyndhurst PD

Officer Michael Clifford was on patrol in the area of Schuyler and Page avenues when it happened.

As Clifford approached the vehicle after stopping it, he saw the rear passenger "remove her jacket and place it over something on the seat next to her," Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

She, the driver and a second passenger all said they didn't speak English, the lieutenant said.

In full view on the back seat and along the floor were several designer purses and an assortment of designer clothing, he added.

All still bore all of their tags, Auteri said.

The trio didn't have any receipts for the $5,673 worth of merchandise, which police quickly learned had been stolen from various area retail stores, the lieutenant said.

They also had a device used to remove security tags, he said.

Sgt. Philip Reina and Officers Edward Montoya and Nicollette Villani assisted Clifford in arresting:

Yoshua Villafuerte-Cordova, 21, of Dover (the driver);

Diana Oliva-Gutierrez, 25, of Paterson;

Cristian Pumarojas, also 25, of Kearny.

All were charged with receiving stolen property and illegal possession of an inventory control device.

Villafuerte-Cordova and Oliva-Gutierrez were released with court dates.

Pumarojas was sent to the Bergen County Jail after a computer check turned up an outstanding warrant out of Newark.

