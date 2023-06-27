Luxury Pet Resort Opens In North Jersey

That's the idea behind K9 Resorts, a new luxury pet hotel in Bergen County that celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, June 24.

The resort, at 465 Old Hook Road in Emerson, features 10,000 square feet of indoor space and 2,400 square feet of outdoor space for your pet to run around to their hearts content. While your dog may not notice it, pet owners have been enamored with the suites that feature chandeliers, flatscreen televisions and Italian flooring.

Austin Yun, who runs K9 Resorts of Emerson, said he felt he was willing a void in the area. Yun has two other locations, one in Middletown and another in Pennsylvania.

"We wanted to provide local families with convenient access to top class luxury pet care," Yun said. "We here to provide top notch service."

Yun has two dogs, a 7-year-old named Sancho and a 1-year-old miniature schnauzer.

"I'm a dog lover myself," Yun said. "This is the best job you can imagine. I'm a lucky guy."

All of the 25 staffers at K9 Resorts are dog owners, Yun said and they believe in taking care of their dogs as if they were their own. K9 also offers private pet play for dogs who may not be comfortable playing with other canines.

