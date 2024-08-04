Luxury Hotel Replacing 3 Motels In Jersey Shore Borough Long-Reputed As Party Town

And it's in part due to a luxury hotel set to replace three of the motels in Seaside Heights that haven't exactly been helping the family-friendly atmosphere.

In a 6-0 vote last month, Seaside Heights council members approved the designation of a Boston-based redeveloper for the hotel, to be built on the Lincoln Avenue and Ocean Terrace lots where Dry Dock, Glendale, and Surfside motels currently stand.

The firm, 6M Development, shared a brief description of the project on its website, saying the contemporary beachfront oasis will combine modern elegance and coastal charm. A rooftop pool and beachfront dining are just some of the amenities provided by the hotel, which 6M is calling Hotel Cinazza.

"Whether you're seeking relaxation, adventure, or a fun-filled family vacation, this new hotel will promise an exceptional experience that captures the essence of the Jersey Shore," 6M writes.

6M did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

The borough became known across the United States as a party town as it shot to fame with the 2009 debut of MTV's "Jersey Shore." The show followed Nicole "Snooki" Pollizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, and their six housemates at their shore house in the borough.

The eight roommates partied at Karma, a club in town which has since been demolished, worked at the Shore Store on the boardwalk, and hit the Seaside Heights beaches (where Snooki was arrested in 2010 for disorderly conduct).

In 2018, the Glendale motel was the backdrop of a grisly beating, in which a man named Matthew DeMartin beat his girlfriend, Sharon Falcetano, and then left her there to die, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said at the time. DeMartin later pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated manslaughter.

But borough officials are hoping its notorious reputation is in the rearview as the reality of the new luxury hotel nears.

Mayor Anthony Vaz tells NJ Advance that the new hotel "brings back what we’ve been saying we lost."

The sale of the properties is being handled by broker Mike Loundy, of Seaside Realty. Loundy called he additional of the more than 150-room hotel a "game-changer" and "great accomplishment" for Seaside Heights.

A demolition date for the motels has not yet been set.

