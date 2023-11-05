Luxury High-Rise Manager Stabbed By 2 Robbers Outside PalPark Home

The victim was losing a lot of blood from a deep gash when borough police arrived shortly after 9 p.m. Nov. 3.

The officers applied a tourniquet to the left leg that slowed the bleeding, authorities said.

The victim told police he’d just gotten back after celebrating a work milestone in the city when he was attacked from behind while walking from his car to the front door of his East Palisades Boulevard home.

The robbers ordered him to “give up everything he had,” he told police.

The victim said he surrendered a Datejust Rolex – most of which retail for five figures – and then decided to fight.

He spotted the knife, he said, but he continued battling, managing at one point to yank a black ski mask off one of his assailants. Both men then fled, he said.

It was only then, the victim said, that realized he’d been cut.

He was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center and was expected to survive -- thanks to his toughness and the quick measures taken by the responding PalPark police officers.

Police conducted interviews and searched for home surveillance video in the neighborhood.

If you have a video or information that could help them identify the robbers or their vehicle, please call Palisades Park police immediately at: (201) 944-0900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.