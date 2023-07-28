Love Triangle: NYC Man Again Convicted Of Murdering Popular Teaneck Software Engineer

Sui Kam "Tony" Tung was found guilty of all counts in the horrific killing of Robert Cantor, who authorities said was his estranged wife's lover, over a decade ago.

Tung was found guilty of the same crimes in 2016, but a state appeals court overturned the convictions and sent the case back to Superior Court in Hackensack for a retrial.

The appeals judges focused, in large part, on what they considered inappropriate testimony by a detective in the prosecution of Tung, who prosecutors said shot the 59-year-old Cantor and then set his body and house on fire March 6, 2011.

The panel also said prosecutors erred in making “repeated references” during the trial to Tung saying that he wanted a lawyer and refusing to allow non-warranted searches of his car and computer -- rights that the appeals judges said the U.S. Constitution guarantees.

SEE: NJ Appeals Court Overturns Murder Conviction Of NYC Man In Teaneck Love Triangle

Teaneck firefighters who extinguished the blaze at the Cantor’s Elm Avenue home found his body in the same basement bedroom where he'd slept with Tung’s wife.

Cantor had been shot dead in the back of the head three days after she served Tung with divorce papers.

His corpse was placed on the bed in the basement bedroom, doused with an accelerant, and set on fire to destroy all evidence, prosecutors said.

Defense attorney Ian Silvera insisted that his client was innocent, emphasizing to jurors that prosecutors didn't produce any eyewitnesses or direct physical evidence.

