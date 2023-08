Two tickets sold in Bergen County and one ticket sold in Hudson County matched four of the white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, netting the lucky winners $10,000.

The tickets were sold at U&B Mini Market in Garfield, a 7-Eleven in Teaneck and TE-AMO in Secaucus.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, August 1, drawing were: 08, 24, 30, 45, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

