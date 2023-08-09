Lotto Ticket Sold In Hewitt Wins $20K

A ticket sold in Passaic County and a ticket sold in Hudson County matched four of the white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, netting the lucky winners $20,000.

The tickets were sold at Jackpocket in Hewitt and Lotto.com in Jersey City.

Additionally, tickets sold at Jackpocket and Tont Service Station in Wayne won $10,000. A ticket sold in Union County at Pereira's Liquors in Elizabeth also netted $10,000.

The winning numbers were: 13, 19, 20, 32, and 33. The Gold Mega Ball was 14.

