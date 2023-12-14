Longtime Wayne Township Employee Brian Reardon Dies Unexpectedly, 57

Reardon grew up in West Paterson and graduated from Passaic Valley High School in Little Falls and then went to work for Wayne, his obituary on the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home website reads.

He was renowned by his co-workers for being able to lift a manhole with a single hand, according to his obituary.

Reardon is survived by his two sons, Michael and Jason, and loved attending their football, soccer, and lacrosse games, his obituary reads. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Jennifer, his companion, Robin, his brothers, Tom and John, and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home in Wayne. To view his obituary, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.