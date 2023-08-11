Longtime Passaic County Pre-K Teacher Jeanine Jerahian Dies, 55

Jerahian spent 25 years at the Head Start in Paterson teaching pre-K, where she was beloved by both her students and co-workers.

"She was extremely kind, generous, and loving to everyone she met in her life," Lovecchio said. "She poured her heart and soul into her family, friends, and community. We will miss her dearly."

Along with her son, Jerahian is survived by her mother, Joan, her sister, Michelle and her fiancée, Alexander.

A fundraiser has been created to assist the family with funeral expenses. As of Friday, August 11, more than $13,000 has been raised. A funeral was held on Monday, July 31 at Our Lady of Pompei Church in Paterson, according to her obituary.

To view the fundraiser, click here. To view her obituary, click here.

