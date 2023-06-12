Longtime North Jersey Resident Piotr Grel Had 'Kind Heart, Willingness To Help Anyone,' 38

Born in Bilgoraj, Poland, Piotr moved to the United States in 1991, growing up on Clifton and eventually settling in Wallington, his obituary says.

Piotr spent several years working an HVAC Technician for Eco Flow in Wallington.

He was known for his love of fishing and other outdoor hobbies.

Piotr's leaves a legacy of altruism, compassion, and endless generosity for others, his obituary says:

"Piotr will forever be loved and missed for his kind heart and willingness to help anyone. He was very passionate and left a big impact on all of our lives.”

Piotr’s surviving family members include his loving parents, Zbigniew Grel and Irena (Lipjec); a sibling, Magdalena Grel; as well as several nieces, nephews, and a great-niece, Aubrey.

Several tributes hit social media following Piotr’s tragic passing:

Piotr’s funeral was held Friday, June 9 at St. John Kanty RC Church in Clifton.

