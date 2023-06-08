Longtime Jersey City Educator, Teaching Advocate Bob Cecchini Dies

A Jersey City native, Cecchini taught special education for 35 years, his obituary reads.

His work for the teachers' union was just one area where Cecchini made his mark.

He served as union representative, grievance chairman and vice president and chief negotiator for the Jersey City Education Association, helping to negotiate teacher contracts and advocating for his co-workers, according to his obituary.

Cecchini is survived by his wife Margie, his daughter Maggie, his brother Perry and numerous family members, in-laws, friends and family, his obituary reads. He loved cooking, watching horse racing and rooting for the Mets and Chicago Bears, according to his obituary.

A funeral was held on Saturday, June 3 at Holy Rosary Church in Jersey City. He was entombed at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum in North Arlington, his obituary reads.

To view his obituary, click here.

