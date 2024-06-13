Long-Vacant North Jersey Movie Theater Finally Getting Its Happily Ever-After

The Tudor-style Bellevue Theater in Upper Montclair has sat vacant since the prior operator's lease ended 2017, but at a meeting on Monday, June 10, redevelopment plans were unanimously approved.

The plans were brought forth by Angelo Cifelli Jr., the attorney representing the theater's owner, Jesse Sayegh, and guided by Brendan Yan, of RHG Architects + Design.

The application requires no variances and calls for the renovation of the three-screen theater, the addition of three apartments upstairs, and retail spaces on the first floor.

"This theater has been closed since 2017," Cifelli said. "Since then, the movie industry was substantially impaired by the pandemic, but through that all, the applicant has remained committed to the goal of reopening the theater and preserving the theater."

Over the years, there have been several attempts to reopen the theater, but none that were ever a success.

The attorney opined that the approval of project would have positive impact on the area — "a benefit to surrounding retail uses," he said. "We believe this will be an economic engine."

The application was approved with conditions, including the re-stripe of 90-degree parking spaces, adding an accessible aisle in front of the double-door exits, the requirement of a maintenance plan for the drainage plan, and more.

Click here to watch the meeting.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.